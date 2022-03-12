4 arrested during probation compliance checks in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four suspects were arrested following a probation compliance check conducted in the community of Phelan.

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Deputies K. Schuler and D. Peterson with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station assisted the San Bernardino County Probation Department with probation compliance checks at two residences in Phelan.

At a residence in the 3400 block of Hwy 38 in Phelan, Steven Wright, 53, and Eduardo Guadalupe Rivera, 49, were found in possession of methamphetamine and ammunition. Both suspects were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center. They are being held without bail.

At a residence in the 4000 block of Greasewood Lane in Phelan, multiple firearms were located including an unserialized AR style rifle, a 12 gauge shotgun, and a semi-automatic UZI pistol. One rifle was confirmed stolen from Adams State College Police Department. Methamphetamine was also located at the residence.

Jacob Walter Abel, 47, and Charles Russell Dempsay, 38, were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center without bail.

These joint enforcement operations are part of an ongoing effort to keep our community safe.

These investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Schuler or Deputy D. Peterson, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

