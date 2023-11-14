4 arrested after police responded to a suspicious vehicle in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four Victorville residents were arrested after police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle.
On Saturday, November 11, 2023, at about 12:44 p.m., deputies responded to the 13300 block of Highway 395 for a report of a suspicious vehicle. As Deputy Leon approached the vehicle, he observed a high-capacity magazine on the center console and a Kimber 1911 on the driver’s lap.
The driver was identified as 20-year-old Jaylin Stevenson, the other three occupants were identified as Ryan Lusk, 20, Elijiah Love, 18, and a 17-year-old male. All four subjects were detained without incident.
A search of the vehicle yielded a Kimber 1911, Glock 9MM, Polymer 80 9MM, Derringer style.22 caliber, and a Dreaco 9MM AK-style rifle. Deputies also found one-half pound of marijuana, one-half pound of suspected psychedelic mushrooms, digital scales, packaging materials, and currency.
Further investigation revealed the Kimber and Glock were stolen during a commercial burglary in Murrietta where the unknown suspects drove a stolen Kia into a gun store. 44 total firearms were stolen in that burglary, and many are still outstanding.
Stevenson, Lusk, and Love were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center. The 17-year-old male was arrested and booked at San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
(Scroll down to leave a comment.)