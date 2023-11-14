4 arrested after police responded to a suspicious vehicle in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four Victorville residents were arrested after police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, at about 12:44 p.m., deputies responded to the 13300 block of Highway 395 for a report of a suspicious vehicle. As Deputy Leon approached the vehicle, he observed a high-capacity magazine on the center console and a Kimber 1911 on the driver’s lap.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Jaylin Stevenson, the other three occupants were identified as Ryan Lusk, 20, Elijiah Love, 18, and a 17-year-old male. All four subjects were detained without incident.

A search of the vehicle yielded a Kimber 1911, Glock 9MM, Polymer 80 9MM, Derringer style.22 caliber, and a Dreaco 9MM AK-style rifle. Deputies also found one-half pound of marijuana, one-half pound of suspected psychedelic mushrooms, digital scales, packaging materials, and currency.

Further investigation revealed the Kimber and Glock were stolen during a commercial burglary in Murrietta where the unknown suspects drove a stolen Kia into a gun store. 44 total firearms were stolen in that burglary, and many are still outstanding.

Stevenson, Lusk, and Love were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center. The 17-year-old male was arrested and booked at San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

