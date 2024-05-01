 
All NewsInland Empire News

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Corona on Wednesday

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 1, 2024 | 2:22 pmLast Updated: May 1, 2024 | 2:22 pm

CORONA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Corona in Riverside County on Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the tremor, which occurred at 1:49 PM on May 1, 2024. The earthquake’s epicenter was situated approximately 5.3 miles from Corona.

Initially, it was reported as a 4.5 magnitude event before being adjusted to 4.1.

Earlier in the week, the same region experienced several smaller seismic activities. This included two quakes with a magnitude of 2.8 occurring between 7:30 PM and 7:40 PM on Tuesday, and a smaller tremor of magnitude 2.5 that shook the area around 2:00 PM.

Despite the series of quakes, there have been no reports of any injuries or property damage. Residents reported feeling the tremor but the impact was minor.

The series of quakes serves as a reminder of the region’s susceptibility to seismic activities and the importance of preparedness.

More Local News

Did you feel it?


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 1, 2024 | 2:22 pmLast Updated: May 1, 2024 | 2:22 pm

More Local News

The Hesperia Police Department is seeking the public's help to find Donzer Henry, a 79-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Hesperia Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing 79-Year-Old Woman

May 1, 2024
Fifth-wheel trailer destroyed during a fire in Phelan

Fifth-wheel trailer destroyed during a fire in Phelan

April 30, 2024
stabbing investigation victorville

Stabbing investigation underway near 7-Eleven on Roy Rogers Drive in Victorville

April 30, 2024
Quick Response from Victorville Fire Crews Contains Brush Fire in Mojave River

Quick Response from Victorville City Firefighters Contains Brush Fire in Mojave River

April 30, 2024
Back to top button