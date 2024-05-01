4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Corona on Wednesday

CORONA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Corona in Riverside County on Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the tremor, which occurred at 1:49 PM on May 1, 2024. The earthquake’s epicenter was situated approximately 5.3 miles from Corona.

Initially, it was reported as a 4.5 magnitude event before being adjusted to 4.1.

Earlier in the week, the same region experienced several smaller seismic activities. This included two quakes with a magnitude of 2.8 occurring between 7:30 PM and 7:40 PM on Tuesday, and a smaller tremor of magnitude 2.5 that shook the area around 2:00 PM.

Despite the series of quakes, there have been no reports of any injuries or property damage. Residents reported feeling the tremor but the impact was minor.

The series of quakes serves as a reminder of the region’s susceptibility to seismic activities and the importance of preparedness.

