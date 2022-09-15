39-year-old man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old Adelanto man identified as Alvin Mays was apprehended and taken into custody for attempted murder.

The suspect was wanted since July 25, 2022, when deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a 911 call in the 11300 block of Lee Avenue in Adelanto.

The caller reported someone had a knife and when deputies arrived they found the 44-year-old male victim with severe cuts to both arms. He was transported to a local hospital.

Deputy L. Torres wrote a search warrant for May’s residence in the 11300 block of Lee Avenue.

According to a sheriff’s new release, “deputies located a knife with blood on the blade, as well as clear signs of a struggle. An arrest warrant was issued for Alvin Mays.”

On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Deputy C. Alfred located a blue GMC Envoy, believed to belong to Alvin Mays, on Bartlett Avenue near Jonathan Street in Adelanto.

Mays turned north on Jonathan Street and accelerated at a high rate of speed. Deputy Alfred activated his overhead lights and conducted a traffic stop.

Mays pulled over, exited the vehicle, and quickly started walking towards an apartment complex but was taken into custody without incident.

Mays was booked at High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held in lieu of 1,000,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy C. Alfred, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

