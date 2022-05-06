37-year-old man arrested after inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A 37-year-old previously convicted felon that was required to register as a sex offender is back in jail after he allegedly touched a young girl inappropriately.

It happened on May 3, 2022, at about 10:29 am, in the 20200 block of Serrano Road.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to the location for a Child Protective Services (CPS) follow-up.

During the investigation, it was learned the suspect identified as Harry Thompson Duncan, inappropriately touched a 10-year-old female juvenile.

Duncan was arrested and booked into HDDC for PC 288(A) Lewd or Lascivious with a child under 14-years-old.

According to jail records, Duncan is a transient and is being held on a $250,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on May 6, 2022.

Information on how or if the suspect knew the victim was not available.

