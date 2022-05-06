All News
37-year-old man arrested after inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A 37-year-old previously convicted felon that was required to register as a sex offender is back in jail after he allegedly touched a young girl inappropriately.
It happened on May 3, 2022, at about 10:29 am, in the 20200 block of Serrano Road.
Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to the location for a Child Protective Services (CPS) follow-up.
During the investigation, it was learned the suspect identified as Harry Thompson Duncan, inappropriately touched a 10-year-old female juvenile.
Duncan was arrested and booked into HDDC for PC 288(A) Lewd or Lascivious with a child under 14-years-old.
According to jail records, Duncan is a transient and is being held on a $250,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on May 6, 2022.
Information on how or if the suspect knew the victim was not available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
Hesperia man charged in 16-year fraud scheme against his employer￼
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville Circle K employees threatened at gunpoint by a shoplifting suspect
-
All News4 days ago
Suspect arrested for kidnapping after a domestic disturbance in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Pedestrian hit on Highway 395 in Victorville, airlifted to hospital
-
All News3 days ago
Victorville Police attempting to locate a runaway juvenile
-
All News3 days ago
Parolee arrested in Apple Valley after deputy finds him with a loaded gun and marijuana
-
All News4 days ago
14-year-old hit by vehicle on La Mesa and Topaz in Victorville Monday morning
-
All News2 days ago
Authorities searching for runaway 15-year-old girl from Apple Valley