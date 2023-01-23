37-year-old Adelanto man killed after walking into traffic on Hesperia Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 37-year-old Adelanto man was killed after walking into traffic on Hesperia Road in Victorville over the weekend, the Victor Police Department confirmed.

The Department identified the man as Hector Pineda, who died after he was struck by a vehicle on January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

“Deputy Espinoza with the Victorville Police Department was responding to a welfare check on Hesperia Road near Jasmine Street in Victorville when she was flagged down for a pedestrian who had been hit by a car,” the Department’s press release stated.

Espinoza responded to the location of the collision and began life-saving measures on Pineda.

Emergency medical personnel responded and took over lifesaving efforts and transported Pineda to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Deputies determined Pineda left a clinic on Hesperia Road and walked into the street, into the path of the vehicle,” stated Tricia Blake, Media Relations Officer with the Victorville Police Department. “The occupants of the vehicle that collided with Pineda were uninjured and remained on-scene during the investigation.”

The city of Victorville’s Public Works Department closed the roadway from the intersection of Hesperia Road and Jasmine Street to the intersection of Hesperia Road and Bear Valley Road during the investigation.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or in mental-health-related distress, please reach out to mental health professionals available 24/7 confidentially at the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; dial 9-8-8 from your phone.

Veterans can press “1” after dialing 988 to connect directly to the Veterans Crisis Lifeline.

The San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health offers a 24-hour Helpline at (888) 743-1478, and a Substance Use Disorder 24-hour Helpline at (888) 968-2636.

