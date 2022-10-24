37 suspects arrested during Operation Consequences week of October 16-21st

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials said they arrested 37 suspects on felony charges during the latest round of Operation Consequences, a targeted crime suppression operation focused on the Victor Valley and surrounding areas.

Between October 16, 2022, and October 21, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 17 search warrants at various locations in Rialto, Apple Valley, Victorville, Highland, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Colton, and Rancho Cucamonga.

During the service of search warrants and additional contacts during the one week period, investigators seized 29 firearms, 11 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), recovered illegal narcotics, and made 37 felony arrests.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression. The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.

Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.

The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and Patrol Stations, as well as California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Probation.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs.

List of locations:

100 Block of South St., Rialto 12000 Block of Palermo Ave., Victorville 20000 Block of Lone Eagle Rd., Apple Valley 7000 Block of Elm St., Highland 12000 Block of 14th St., Yucaipa 1100 Block of E St., San Bernardino 700 Block of W. Baseline St., San Bernardino 400 Block of Sperry Dr., Colton 400 Block of Sperry Dr., Colton 15000 Block of HWY 395, Victorville 13000 Block of Rodeo Dr., Victorville 16000 Block of E St., Victorville 10000 Block of Civic Center Dr., Rancho Cucamonga 16000 Block of C St., Victorville 16000 Block of C St., Victorville 12000 Block of Pacoima Rd., Victorville

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.