37 suspects arrested during Operation Consequences week of October 16-21st
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials said they arrested 37 suspects on felony charges during the latest round of Operation Consequences, a targeted crime suppression operation focused on the Victor Valley and surrounding areas.
Between October 16, 2022, and October 21, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 17 search warrants at various locations in Rialto, Apple Valley, Victorville, Highland, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Colton, and Rancho Cucamonga.
During the service of search warrants and additional contacts during the one week period, investigators seized 29 firearms, 11 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), recovered illegal narcotics, and made 37 felony arrests.
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression. The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.
Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.
The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and Patrol Stations, as well as California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Probation.
Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs.
List of locations:
- 100 Block of South St., Rialto
- 12000 Block of Palermo Ave., Victorville
- 20000 Block of Lone Eagle Rd., Apple Valley
- 7000 Block of Elm St., Highland
- 12000 Block of 14th St., Yucaipa
- 1100 Block of E St., San Bernardino
- 700 Block of W. Baseline St., San Bernardino
- 400 Block of Sperry Dr., Colton
- 15000 Block of HWY 395, Victorville
- 13000 Block of Rodeo Dr., Victorville
- 16000 Block of E St., Victorville
- 10000 Block of Civic Center Dr., Rancho Cucamonga
- 16000 Block of C St., Victorville
- 12000 Block of Pacoima Rd., Victorville
