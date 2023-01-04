All News
37 arrested and 55 firearms seized during Operation Consequences December 17 – 30th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Operation Consequences resulted in 37 felony arrests, 55 seized firearms, 23 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), and the recovery of illegal narcotics between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022.
During the two-week period, which included a focused operation in the cities of Victorville and Adelanto on December 29th, 22 search warrants were served in Hesperia, Fontana, Adelanto, Muscoy, Apple Valley, Victorville, and San Bernardino.
The intent of Operation Consequences is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.
Investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations are all involved with the continued targeted crime suppression efforts.
Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.
Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms.
The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and patrol stations, as well as California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Probation.
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression.
List of locations:
- 13900 Block of Spruce St, Hesperia
- 2100 Block of W. Roosevelt Ave, San Bernardino
- 3900 Block of H St, San Bernardino
- 2600 Block of Foothill Blvd, San Bernardino
- 16900 Block of Los Cedros, Fontana
- 15000 Block of Flower St, Adelanto
- 2100 Block of W Kern St, Muscoy
- 16300 Block of Moccasin Rd, Apple Valley
- 14300 Block of Rodeo Dr, Victorville
- 11600 Block of English Ct, Victorville
- 8700 Block of Middleton Rd, Phelan
- 13600 Block of Zircon Wy, Victorville
- 13500 Block of Spirit Pl, Victorville
- 16200 Trinidad Dr, Victorville
- 11100 Block of Pinion Ave, Hesperia
- 16100 Block of Yates Rd, Victorville
- 14300 Block of Seventh St, Victorville
- 15700 Block of Sago St, Apple Valley
- 15600 Block of Roy Rogers Dr, Victorville
- 13300 Block of Cobalt Rd, Victorville
- 13900 Block of Silver Creek Wy, Victorville
- 15700 Block of Malpais Ln, Victorville
- 16800 Block of D St, Victorville
- 14600 Block of La Paz Dr, Victorville
- 14600 Block of 7th St, Victorville
