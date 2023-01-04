37 arrested and 55 firearms seized during Operation Consequences December 17 – 30th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Operation Consequences resulted in 37 felony arrests, 55 seized firearms, 23 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), and the recovery of illegal narcotics between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022.

During the two-week period, which included a focused operation in the cities of Victorville and Adelanto on December 29th, 22 search warrants were served in Hesperia, Fontana, Adelanto, Muscoy, Apple Valley, Victorville, and San Bernardino.

The intent of Operation Consequences is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.

Investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations are all involved with the continued targeted crime suppression efforts.

Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression.

List of locations:

13900 Block of Spruce St, Hesperia

2100 Block of W. Roosevelt Ave, San Bernardino

3900 Block of H St, San Bernardino

2600 Block of Foothill Blvd, San Bernardino

16900 Block of Los Cedros, Fontana

15000 Block of Flower St, Adelanto

2100 Block of W Kern St, Muscoy

16300 Block of Moccasin Rd, Apple Valley

14300 Block of Rodeo Dr, Victorville

11600 Block of English Ct, Victorville

8700 Block of Middleton Rd, Phelan

13600 Block of Zircon Wy, Victorville

13500 Block of Spirit Pl, Victorville

16200 Trinidad Dr, Victorville

11100 Block of Pinion Ave, Hesperia

16100 Block of Yates Rd, Victorville

14300 Block of Seventh St, Victorville

15700 Block of Sago St, Apple Valley

15600 Block of Roy Rogers Dr, Victorville

13300 Block of Cobalt Rd, Victorville

13900 Block of Silver Creek Wy, Victorville

15700 Block of Malpais Ln, Victorville

16800 Block of D St, Victorville

14600 Block of La Paz Dr, Victorville

14600 Block of 7th St, Victorville

