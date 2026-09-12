36-Year-Old Woman Arrested After 30-Mile Pursuit Of Stolen Pickup From Apple Valley To Lenwood

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old woman was arrested Friday after allegedly leading deputies on an approximately 30-mile pursuit in a stolen pickup from Apple Valley to Lenwood, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, authorities said.

The pursuit began on September 11, 2026, after deputies from the Apple Valley Police Station were notified at approximately 9:17 a.m. that a 2014 Ram pickup had just been reported stolen in the unincorporated Apple Valley area near Deep Creek Road and Rock Springs Road, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies located the pickup near Corwin Road and Wintun Road and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield, authorities said.

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During the pursuit, the pickup reached speeds exceeding 100 mph, crossed into opposing lanes of traffic and failed to stop for posted traffic control signals, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station and Barstow Sheriff’s Station joined the pursuit, along with officers from the California Highway Patrol, as it continued toward Barstow.

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The approximately 30-mile pursuit ended near Birch Road and West Main Street in Lenwood, where the driver was detained and identified as Jeanene Snyder, a transient.

No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit.

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According to the Sheriff’s Department, Snyder will be booked after she is medically cleared for an unrelated condition. She is expected to face allegations of reckless evading under California Vehicle Code 2800.2 and possession of a stolen vehicle under Penal Code 496d.

Authorities said Snyder will also be booked on two outstanding warrants.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006, texting REPORT to 844-909-3006 or using the Sheriff’s Department tip submission page.

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