36-Year-Old Victorville Man Arrested After Gunfire Sends Bullets Into Upstairs Apartment

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old Victorville man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after authorities said he discharged a firearm during a dispute inside an apartment early Wednesday morning.

Deputies from the Victorville Station responded at approximately 4:25 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, to the 14000 block of El Evado Road following a report of shots fired, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

During the preliminary investigation, deputies determined that a verbal dispute occurred between a female victim and Pablo Luna inside a first-floor apartment.

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Authorities said Luna retrieved a firearm and discharged it during the dispute. Luna fell while firing the weapon, and several rounds struck the ceiling before traveling into the second-floor apartment above.

The woman fled the apartment and was safely located in the surrounding area, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Luna left the location but was later located at a local hospital and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

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Luna was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of attempted murder under California Penal Code 664/187(a).

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the Sheriff’s Department.

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