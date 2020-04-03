352 tested for coronavirus at drive-thru event in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — On Thursday, San Bernardino County held a free COVID-19 testing event at the SBC Fairgrounds in Victorville. This was the County’s second drive-through testing event, administering 352 tests.

Priority was given to the elderly, first responders, health care providers and people with underlying health conditions.

County health care staff were able to see all those who arrived on time for their scheduled appointments, plus many of those without appointments.

The County Department of Public Health continues to expand services while navigating the national shortage of some needed supplies.

“We are working with private labs to get more kits so we may offer more testing events in our county. I spoke with Assistant Director of Public Health Corwin Porter and Melissa German of the County’s Preparedness and Response Program,” stated First District Supervisor Robert Lovingood in his newsletter.

For information about future testing events, please call the San Bernardino County Coronavirus Public Information Line Hotline at (909) 387-3911 or email coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For the most recent updates, click on http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/.

Victorville stays ahead of the coronavirus curve

A lot of people may not know, but disaster response typically is locally executed, state managed and federally supported.

Robert Lovingood said the City of Victorville is doing impressive work in staying ahead of the coronavirus curve. “With a pro-active approach in preparation for possible spread of coronavirus, the City of Victorville has prepared two isolation centers capable of housing 152 people should the need arise. Areas for intake and assessment are separated with plastic sheeting. For higher-risk cases, separate isolation areas have been created. Clean areas are established for staff to eat and rest,” he stated.

The City has also established personal hygiene stations at homeless encampments in the City. The stations include portapotties, a handwashing station and a dumpster. A map of the locations is available on the City’s website at www.VictorvilleCa.gov/coronavirus.

The City has actively been working with its three homeless shelters to provide them with needed supplies like washers and dryers, personal protective equipment, and thermometers. Victorville’s Emergency Operations Center in standing by in monitoring mode and is ready to fully activate at a moment’s notice.

