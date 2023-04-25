35-year-old Lucerne Valley man arrested for arson

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 35-year-old Lucerne Valley man was arrested for Arson after intentionally burning down an outbuilding, officials said.

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a structure fire in the 30700 block of Sherwood Street, in Lucerne Valley.

Officials said the suspect, Jesus Fernandez, lived in a detached building on a relative’s property.

“Fernandez lit a fire in the building, burning it to the ground and causing minor damage to the main house on the property,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Jesus Fernandez was arrested for arson and booked at High Desert Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy R. Montoya, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

