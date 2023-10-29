35 individuals provided with referrals to programs during “Operation Shelter Me” in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s H.O.P.E Team said they focused their efforts in Victorville and provided 35 individuals with referrals to programs.

On Friday, October 27, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the Community Service & Reentry Division, Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (H.O.P.E.) conducted “Operation Shelter Me” in Victorville, concentrating on areas impacting the city.

Operation Shelter Me aims to connect staff with unhoused residents and offer them housing, medical and mental health treatment services.

During this operation, the team focused on those with the most significant mental illness to get those individuals linked to restorative mental health pathways.

The H.O.P.E. Team located 74 individuals experiencing homelessness.

The team provided 35 individuals with referrals to programs for assistance.

60 individuals were linked with follow-up professional services.

While service capacity is limited, the teams will continue to work with this population to get them into services as they become available.

In June of 2023, San Bernardino County opted into Laura’s Law, also called Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT). Laura’s Law provides opportunities for court-ordered community treatment pathways for individuals with histories of hospitalization or incarceration, and histories of violence to themselves or others.

During this operation, deputies initiated two Laura’s Law investigations. At the conclusion of these investigations, individuals determined to meet AOT criteria will be referred to appropriate county resources for possible placement into treatment pathways.

The team provided this focused outreach due to Senate Bill 170, which provided funding to the Department to support ongoing operations of this nature. The H.O.P.E. Team and other aligned resources will continue operations of this type throughout the county over the next several years.

If you know of persons experiencing homelessness who need services, please get in touch with the H.O.P.E. Team at 909-387-0623 or hope@sbcsd.org

