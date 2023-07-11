All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

34-year-old transient arrested after kidnapping a woman in Victorville

Daniel Hodges, 34-year-old Male Transient of Apply Valley and Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old transient on probation is back in jail after he allegedly kidnapped an adult woman at gunpoint, officials said.

It happened on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at approximately 3:43 a.m., when Deputy H. Cuevas from the Victorville Police Department was dispatched to locate a victim of kidnapping at Stoddard Wells Road and Quarry Road.

As the responding deputy located the vehicle, the adult female victim exited and fled to safety. The male suspect identified as Daniel Hodges, also exited from the vehicle and was detained.

“Through investigation, deputies learned the victim was at Seventh Street and D Street in Victorville when Hodges brandished a handgun (deputies identified as a replica) and forced the victim to give him a ride. Hodges kept the victim against her will for hours in the vehicle,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Hodges, a transient of Apple Valley and Victorville, was booked into custody at the High Desert Detention Center for felony kidnapping, and felony false imprisonment with a total bail amount of $80,000.  Additionally, San Bernardino County Probation Department booked Hodges on a no-bail custody hold for alleged violation of Post Release Community Supervision.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

