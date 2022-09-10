34-year-old man struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 18 in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The identity of a 34-year-old man struck and killed by a vehicle earlier this week in Victorville still remains unknown.

It happened at about 2:27 am, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, on State Highway 18 and Stoddard Wells Road.

Sheriff’s officials said the pedestrian suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Deputies with the Victorville Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T) responded and assumed the investigation.

“It was determined the pedestrian was walking in the number one, westbound lane of State Highway 18 when he was struck by a Nissan Altima,” stated officials.

The occupants of the Nissan were not injured and the driver and a witness remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

Officials said the name of the pedestrian is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

This is the second pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle within two weeks in the same general area. Emily Salgado was identified as the 26-year-old woman that was struck and killed at about 7:25 am, on August 30th.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or who may have been a witness is asked to contact Deputy J. Mata or Deputy B. Moreland at the Victorville Police Department, at (760) 241-2911.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.