34-year-old man shot Sunday in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot Sunday night in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 9:05 pm, on July 18, 2021, in the 22000 block of Sioux Road. Deputy Candelario Sahagun was first on the scene and located the victim, who was unresponsive, officials said.

According to a news release, the victim, a resident of El MIrage, had an apparent gunshot wound. “Sahagun used his tactical medical training to apply a tourniquet and was able to stop the bleeding. The victim was airlifted for treatment and is currently recovering,” stated the release.



The shooting is still under investigation and a possible motive or additional details were not available for release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vanessa Lopez at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

