Adelanto NewsAll News

34-Year-Old Man Found Dead On Sidewalk Along Highway 395 In Adelanto; No Foul Play Suspected

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 9:57 pm | Aug. 31, 2026 Updated 9:57 pm | Aug. 31, 2026
Man Found Dead On Sidewalk Along Highway 395 In Adelanto; No Foul Play Suspected
(image: google maps)

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Adelanto man was found unresponsive on a sidewalk along Highway 395 at Bartlett Avenue on Sunday evening and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the location at about 8:14 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2026, for a report of a man down.

According to Gloria Orejel, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies found the man unresponsive when they arrived and began CPR. Emergency medical personnel also responded, and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The San Bernardino County coroner identified the deceased as Juan A. Leon Cruz, 34, a resident of Adelanto.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected. According to the coroner, the cause of death is pending.

ADVERTISEMENT
Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community!

🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

ADVERTISEMENT


Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Now

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 9:57 pm | Aug. 31, 2026 Updated 9:57 pm | Aug. 31, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

Victor Valley News Group

Have a news tip or story idea? Email News@vvng.com Victor Valley News Group - VVNG - provides breaking news and more for communities located within San Bernardino County, with a focus on the Victor Valley region of Southern California. Follow us on Social Media.
© Copyright Victor Valley News Group VVNG www.VVNG.com 2026, All Rights Reserved. | Contact Us | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button
Home
Local News
Contact Us