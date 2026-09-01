34-Year-Old Man Found Dead On Sidewalk Along Highway 395 In Adelanto; No Foul Play Suspected

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Adelanto man was found unresponsive on a sidewalk along Highway 395 at Bartlett Avenue on Sunday evening and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the location at about 8:14 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2026, for a report of a man down.

According to Gloria Orejel, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies found the man unresponsive when they arrived and began CPR. Emergency medical personnel also responded, and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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The San Bernardino County coroner identified the deceased as Juan A. Leon Cruz, 34, a resident of Adelanto.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected. According to the coroner, the cause of death is pending.

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