34-year-old arrested after high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old man named Elijah Janacua was arrested after a pursuit Tuesday afternoon in Victorville.

On March 28, 2023, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Deputy Carroll from the Victorville Police Department observed a black Cadillac failing to yield to an ambulance driving with activated emergency lights and sirens.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver identified as Janacua. During the stop, he drove away and led deputies on a vehicle pursuit.

With no regard for public safety, Janacua failed to stop at stop signs and stoplights. Officials said he drove over 100 mph on the 15 freeway, and 70 miles per hour on surface streets.

Deputy Cote with the Traffic Division effectively deployed spike strips to the suspect’s vehicle which allowed Ramirez to conduct a pit maneuver. Janacua’s vehicle was disabled, and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked at High Desert Detention Center for felony evading a peace officer with a disregard for safety. Currently, he is in custody with a bail set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Carroll with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)