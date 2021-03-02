34-year-old Apple Valley man arrested for oral copulation of a child

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Apple Valley man is being held on a $500,000 bail after he was arrested for oral copulation of a 10-year-old girl, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation into the report of sexual abuse against the suspect Kyle Towe started on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Deputy Brandon Clancy with the Apple Valley Police Department responded and discovered evidence that Towe committed the crime. At the conclusion of the investigation, Towe was arrested and booked into High Desert Detention Center for oral copulation of a child 10 years of age or younger.

Towe is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail. Sheriff’s officials said no additional information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or any additional victims are asked to contact Deputy Brandon Clancy at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Booking photo courtesy Town of Apple Valley)

