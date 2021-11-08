34 arrested and over 33,000 marijuana plants seized during Operation Hammer Strike week 10

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — Over the last week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s personnel located and arrested 34 suspects. Investigators seized 33,189 marijuana plants, 8,588 pounds of processed marijuana, nine guns, and over $24,000.00 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 211 greenhouses found at these locations, as well as two indoor locations. Additionally, investigators mitigated one electrical bypass.

Between November 1, 2021, and November 07, 2021, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies from several different Patrol Stations, served 26 search warrants at various locations in Lucerne Valley, San Bernardino, Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley, Helendale, Newberry Springs, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Daggett, Barstow, and Rancho Cucamonga.

MET personnel had received numerous complaints about large outdoor and indoor marijuana cultivations in the following areas:

#1 – 28700 Block of Suncrest, Lucerne Valley

#2 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#3 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#4 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#5 – 17800 Block of Windsor Avenue, San Bernardino

#6 – 78700 Block of Amboy Road, Twentynine Palms

#7 – 87900 Block of Amboy Road, Wonder Valley

#8 – Parcel with no address, Wonder Valley

#9 – 4200 Block of Parker Road, Wonder Valley

#10 – Parcel with no address, Wonder Valley

#11 – Parcel with no address, Phelan

#12 – 17800 Block of Cottonwood, Helendale

#13 – Parcel with no address, Helendale

#14 – Parcel with no address, Helendale

#15 – Parcel with no address, Helendale

#16 – Parcel with no address, Phelan

#17 – Parcel with no address, Phelan

#18 – 32900 Block of Ord Mountain Road, Daggett

#19 – 39800 Block of Infantry, Barstow

#20 – 35100 Block of Newberry Road, Newberry Springs

#21 – 45900 Block of Bedford Road, Newberry Springs

#22 – Parcel with no address, Phelan

#23 – Parcel with no address, Phelan

#24 – Parcel with no address, Pinon Hills

#25 – Parcel with no address, Phelan

#26 – 13100 Block of Joliet Drive, Rancho Cucamonga

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California’s Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity. San Bernardino County has a law prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors.

The Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce California’s cannabis laws and San Bernardino County’s ordinance regarding cannabis cultivation and distribution. Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and seizure of property.

Property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties in violation of the state law and local ordinances may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions. Property owners are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or code compliance agency to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations.

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

The following suspects were cited or booked on charges of Cultivation of Cannabis, over six plants, Possession for Sales of Marijuana, Illegal Water Discharge, and Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number.

Pedro De La Mora, 25 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #2

Omar Lazo, 22 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #2

Gabriel Baron Pina, 28 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #2

Alejandro Aguilar, 46 year old male resident of Arleta, Ca. Location #5

Eduardo Aguilar, 43 year old male resident of Arleta, Ca. Location #5

Armando De La Torre, 46 year old male resident of Tarzana, Ca. Location #5

Francisco Ponce, 56 year old male resident of Mexico, Location #9.

Carmen Arreola, 58 year old female resident of Helendale, Ca. Location #11

Daniel Esparza, 38 year old male resident of Helendale, Ca. Location #11

Abel Diaz, 52 year old male resident of Helendale, Ca. Location #11

Jose Alvarez, 53 year old male resident of Helendale, Ca. Location #11

Carlos Zamora, 43 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #15

Ramon Soloria, 23 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #16

Jario Mendez, 19 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #16

Juan Umana, 31 year old male resident of Modesto, Ca. Location #17

Jose Sahagun, 34 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #17

Melissa Ramirez, 23 year old female resident of Mexico. Location #18

Jaime Basurto, 36 year old male resident of Oxnard, Ca. Location #18

Rigoberto Chavez, 23 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #18

Luis Osorio, 32 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #18

Javier Osorio, 39 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #18

German Osorio, 32 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #18

Herong Bao, 65 year old male resident of Barstow, Ca. Location #19

Xiaohua Feng, 56 year old male resident of Barstow, Ca. Location #19

Efrain Reyes, 33 year old male resident of Sun City, Cal. Location #20

Hang Lin, 26 year old male resident of Braintree, Ma. Location #21

Huang Quan Rui, 34 year old male resident of Los Angeles, Ca. Location #21

Lirui Hung, 27 year old male resident of Boston, Ma. Location #21

Defu Zhou, 35 year old male resident of Los Angeles, Ca. Location #21

Jorge Marin, 46 year old male resident of Phelan, Ca. Location #24

Jun Hou, 48 year old male resident of Rancho Cucamonga, Ca. Location #26

Zong Ren, 71 year old female resident of Rancho Cucamonga, Ca. Location #26

Yingsheng Hou, 74 year old male resident of Rancho Cucamonga, Ca. Location #26

Xiaolong Liang, 34 year old male resident of Rancho Cucamonga, Ca. Location #26

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909)387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Additionally, callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

