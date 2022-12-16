All News
33-year-old Victorville man out on bail for DUI arrested again for DUI in the same area
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Victorville man was arrested for DUI for a second time within 2 months and in the same area, officials said.
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at approximately 7:57 p.m., Sheriff’s Service Specialist M. Felix from the Victorville Police Department observed a reckless driver at Hesperia Road and Verde Road in Victorville.
Deputy C. Cassidy responded to the area and contacted the driver, John Scott Woodward, also known as John Scott Scowcroft, at Kemper Campbell Ranch.
Sheriff’s officials said that Woodward was uncooperative, and several liquor bottles were observed inside his vehicle. After a DUI investigation was conducted, deputies arrested Woodward for driving under the influence of alcohol over .08%, reckless driving, and obstructing a peace officer.
Officials said that due to the reckless driving charge, his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
“It was later discovered Woodward was out of custody on bail for a DUI arrest in the same area on October 31, 2022,” stated officials.
According to public arrest records, Woodward was “cite and release” on 12/15 at 9:43 am, and has no court appearance scheduled.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Body of woman found dumped on Bear Valley Road Identified, suspect arrested
-
All News7 days ago
The Mall of Victor Valley welcomes 7 new retailers and restaurants
-
All News6 days ago
Permits filed to construct 2 warehouses in Hesperia with over 1.8 million square feet combined, south of Target
-
All News5 days ago
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
-
15 freeway7 days ago
Man hanging onto fence from 15 Freeway over pass at Palmdale Road detained Friday afternoon
-
15 freeway5 days ago
Snow expected in Cajon Pass; chains required in San Bernardino Mountains
-
All News7 days ago
Third fire chief since 2020 resigns, Victorville Fire Department actively recruiting
-
All News4 days ago
French Bulldog stolen from car broken into at Target parking lot in Hesperia