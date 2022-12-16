33-year-old Victorville man out on bail for DUI arrested again for DUI in the same area

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Victorville man was arrested for DUI for a second time within 2 months and in the same area, officials said.

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at approximately 7:57 p.m., Sheriff’s Service Specialist M. Felix from the Victorville Police Department observed a reckless driver at Hesperia Road and Verde Road in Victorville.

Deputy C. Cassidy responded to the area and contacted the driver, John Scott Woodward, also known as John Scott Scowcroft, at Kemper Campbell Ranch.

Sheriff’s officials said that Woodward was uncooperative, and several liquor bottles were observed inside his vehicle. After a DUI investigation was conducted, deputies arrested Woodward for driving under the influence of alcohol over .08%, reckless driving, and obstructing a peace officer.

Officials said that due to the reckless driving charge, his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“It was later discovered Woodward was out of custody on bail for a DUI arrest in the same area on October 31, 2022,” stated officials.

According to public arrest records, Woodward was “cite and release” on 12/15 at 9:43 am, and has no court appearance scheduled.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

