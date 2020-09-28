33-year-old pedestrian killed Friday night in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified a 33-year-old pedestrian killed Friday night as David A. Birt, a resident of Apple Valley.

It happened at about 9:19 PM on September 25, 2020, on State Highway 18 and Mandan Road.

Through investigation, deputies determined a blue 2008 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling east on State Highway 18. David was walking in the eastbound lanes of Highway 18 when he was struck by the van.

Paramedics and deputies with the Sheriff’s Department responded and Birt was pronounced dead on scene at 9:32 pm.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver of the vehicle, a 50-year-old man, was evaluated and determined not to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Eastbound lanes of State Highway 18, from Tao Road to Rimrock Road were closed for approximately 4 hours while deputies conducted the investigation.

The collision is currently under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department, and deputies are seeking additional witnesses. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is urged to contact Deputy Ryan Grissom at the Apple Valley Station at 760-240-7400 or those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.

