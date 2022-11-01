All News
33 suspects arrested during Operation Consequences week of October 22-28th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials said they arrested 33 suspects on felony charges during the latest round of Operation Consequences, a targeted crime suppression operation focused on the Victor Valley and surrounding areas.
Between October 22, 2022, and October 28, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 10 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Ontario, and Fontana.
During the service of search warrants and additional contacts during the one week period, investigators seized 30 firearms, 17 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), recovered illegal narcotics, and made 33 felony arrests.
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression. The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.
Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino. The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and Patrol Stations, as well as California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Probation.
Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs.
List of locations:
1. 32800 Block of Kentucky St., Yucaipa
2. 13600 Block of Fernpine St., Victorville
3. 13400 Block of Mariposa Rd., Victorville
4. 15200 Block of Hook Blvd. Victorville
5. 12500 Block of Sunbird Ln., Victorville
6. 14200 Block of Rodeo Dr., Victorville
7. 16100 Block of Green Tree Blvd., Victorville
8. 15500 Block of Seventh St., Victorville
9. 12000 Block of Amargosa Rd., Victorville
10. 1400 Block of E Date St., San Bernardino
11. 1500 Block of Brooks St., Ontario
12. 800 Block of Kendall Dr., San Bernardino
13. 4700 Block of N State St., San Bernardino
14. 1100 Block of E Highland St., San Bernardino
15. 13800 Block of Cobblestone Ct., Fontana
16. 24700 Block of Monterey Ave., San Bernardino
