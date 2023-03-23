32-year-old Victorville man arrested for DUI after crashing through a fence

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old Victorville man was taken into custody for drunk driving after crashing through a fence in Victorville, officials said.

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, at approximately 12:34 a.m., California Highway Patrol notified San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dispatch of a vehicle driving through the fence at Seneca Road and coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15.

The driver, Francisco Usmaldonado, began removing multiple cases of beer from the vehicle.

(image: google maps)

Deputy Juarez from the Victorville Police Department’s Traffic Division responded to the scene. Juarez determined Usmaldonado had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Usmaldonado was arrested and booked into custody at High Desert Detention Center for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department)

Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Please scroll down to leave a comment on this post.)