32-year-old Hesperia man arrested after pursuit in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old Hesperia man was arrested after leading police on a short pursuit in Victorville.

On April 24, 2021, at about 9:12 pm, Deputy Broadway was stopped for a red light at El Evado and Palmdale Road when he observed a silver Mercedes being driven westbound on Palmdale at a high rate of speed.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the driver ran the red light at the intersection and subsequently deactivated all lights on the Mercedes. Deputy Broadway activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

“The driver of the Mercedes continued to evade deputies, running red lights and stop signs, and driving at high rates of speed for approximately 2.8 miles,” stated Rodriguez.

The chase came to an end on Hook Blvd and the driver, later identified as Todd Toussand was taken into custody without incident. He was booked at High Desert Detention Center for evading a Peace Officer with disregard for safety.

