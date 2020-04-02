32 stolen vehicles recovered from a chop shop in Phelan; suspect at large

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A total of 32 stolen vehicles valued at almost half a million dollars were recovered from a chop shop in Phelan and the suspect remains at large, officials said.

It happened at about 11:00 am, on Friday, March 27, 2020, in the 2700 block of Mojave Drive in Phelan.

Deputy T. Kleveno with SANCATT responded to the location regarding a possible stolen generator, officials said.

“At the residence, Deputy Kleveno located what he believed to be multiple stolen vehicles,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Staci Parks. “A search warrant was authored and a total of 32 total stolen vehicles were recovered.”

Parks said the vehicles ranged from ATV’S, UTV’s, sand rails, travel trailers, box trailers, utility trailers, cars and trucks.

San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force (SANCATT) responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

“The monetary value of all property recovered is still being calculated, but is believed to be close to a million dollars. Detectives from SANCATT have already identified and contacted the owners of all the recovered items,” stated Parks.

The suspect, Alberto Velasquez, a 25-year-old resident of Phelan, was identified as running and operating the chop shop. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

In November of 2017, the suspect and his wife Joselyn Gutierrez were arrested for operating a chop shop out of their home in the 11400 boock of Shaphaptian Avenue in Hesperia. Alberto plead not guilty to Buying/Receiving Stolen Property and his case was dismissed. A bond in the amount of $10,000 was exonerated, according to public court documents.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alberto Velasquez is asked to contact Deputy T. Kleveno at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, (760) 552-6800. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can report information to WeTip by calling 1-800-78-CRIME or by accessing the website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 135,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.