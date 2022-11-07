31-year-old man struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night was identified as Andrew Lopez, 31, a resident of Hesperia.

It happened on November 06, 2022, at about 10:29 p.m., in the area of Cottonwood Avenue and Juniper Street, in Hesperia.

Sheriff’s officials said Andrew was walking north when he was struck by a 2017 Nissan Altima in the north lane of Cottonwood Avenue, officials said.

Andrew sustained critical injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators from the Hesperia Station Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded and assumed the investigation.

“It is still under investigation whether or not drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this crash,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Deputy D. Holland or Deputy I. Sanchez at the Hesperia Station at 760-947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.