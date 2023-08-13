31-year-old Lucerne Valley Man Arrested After Fleeing from Deputies

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 31-year-old resident of Lucerne Valley was arrested after leading police on a pursuit.

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at approximately 1:56 a.m., Deputies D. Steuerwald and A. Jauregui observed a gray Subaru Sedan driving east on Highway 247 at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Emmanuel Handsbur, turned south on Camp Rock Road and continued to drive at a high rate of speed.

Deputies turned on their lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop. Handsbur failed to yield and continued at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, drove without headlights, and drove through the backyard of a residence.

Handsbur drove to his residence in the 9300 block of Camp Rock Road and fled on foot from the vehicle. He was located hiding inside the shower and arrested without further incident. Handsbur was booked at High Desert Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of $100,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact A. Jauregui, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

