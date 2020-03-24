31 cases of coronavirus reported within San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County today reported a total of 31 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), an increase of 14 since Sunday afternoon.

The County has no deaths attributable to the disease, officials said.

Additional cases are expected to emerge as more test results are reported in the county.

Amongst the latest numbers is a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy that was reported to have tested positive for coronavirus on Monday afternoon.

As with any virus, especially during the cold and flu season, there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:

People experiencing symptoms of contagious illness should seek medical guidance.

Persons aged 65 years and older and persons of any age with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risk should they contract COVID-19 and are encouraged to self-quarantine.

Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

N95 masks are not recommended outside a healthcare setting. Surgical masks can be worn by sick individuals to reduce the likelihood of spreading germs to others.

For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County’s coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus, contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.

