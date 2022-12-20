31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.

During the one-week period, which included a focused operation in the unincorporated areas surrounding the city of San Bernardino on December 15, 2022, 27 search warrants were served in Colton, Highland, Victorville, and San Bernardino.

Investigators made 31 felony arrests, seized 14 firearms, 3 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), and recovered illegal narcotics and illegal gambling machines.

(Photo courtesy of SB County Gangs/Narcotics Division)

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression. The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.

Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.

(Photo courtesy of SB County Gangs/Narcotics Division)

The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and patrol stations, as well as California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Probation.

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs.

(Photo courtesy of SB County Gangs/Narcotics Division)

(Photo courtesy of SB County Gangs/Narcotics Division)

