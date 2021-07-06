300 lbs. and 1000 plants seized from 2 illegal marijuana grows in Victorville

VICTORVILLE. Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities seized processed marijuana, plants, guns, and stolen property during two separate search warrants in the city of Victorville.

On July 1, 2021, Deputies and Detectives with the Victorville Police Department, including the Multiple Enforcement Team, and Gang Team, served search warrants in the 12800 block of Sequoia Street and the 11800 block of Indian Hills Lane.

Sheriff’s officials said both locations had been suspected of being used for the illegal growing and cultivation of cannabis.

(photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department)

According to a news release, “during the service of the search warrants, multiple suspects were detained. Deputies recovered over 300 pounds of processed marijuana, 1000 plants in various stages of growth, a rifle, 2 handguns, ammunition, and a stolen toy hauler trailer.”

The detained subjects were arrested and issued citations for the charges. The cases will be forwarded to the office of the San Bernardino County District Attorney, for review and filing of charges. Authorities did not release their names.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy T. Gagne, Deputy Z. Vogel, Deputy D. Fratt, or Deputy M. Baltierra at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department)

