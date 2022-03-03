30-year-old Hesperia man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a 30-year-old Hesperia man after they located him in a reported stolen vehicle.

It happened on March 2, 2022, at about 11:06 am, in the area of Seventh Street and La Paz Drive. Deputies located a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander that was reported stolen the day before out of Victorville in a parking lot and conducted a traffic stop.

According to a news release, during the stop, the passengers exited the vehicle and one of them attempted to flee the scene. Deputies were able to detain all occupants without incident and the driver was identified as Rashaad Crite.

After completing their investigation, the suspect was arrested for PC 496D(A) Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and was booked into custody at High Desert Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Advertisement

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.