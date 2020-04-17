3 women killed in Phelan crash identified

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three women killed Thursday afternoon in a head-on crash have been identified.

Killed were Mary Lynn Lacerte, 23, a resident of Pinon Hills; Eden Sage Nunez, 22, a resident of Jonson Valley; Ashley Morgan Taylor, 28, a resident of Palmdale.

On Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 4:03 PM, the California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Palmdale Road and Sheep Creek Road in Phelan, according to a previously published VVNG article.

Through investigation, it was determined that Lacerte was driving a green 1993 Honda Accord hatchback, with Nunez as her passenger, and Taylor was the driver of a 2002 BMW 330CI.

Both vehicles were traveling on State Route 18, east of Minero Road.

“For reasons still under investigation, one of the vehicles involved was traveling [the] wrong way, and directly into the path of the approaching vehicle, consequently causing a head-on collision,” the CHP report stated.

After the collision, both vehicles came to rest on the south shoulder of State Route 18 where all occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene at 4:19 p.m. by San Bernardino County Fire.

CHP officials investigate a triple-fatal crash. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News.)

“We have a good idea which vehicle was passing that caused the collision, but unconfirmed,” CHP officer Michael Mumford told VVNG. “We impounded the vehicles as evidence to be inspected, we will be sorting the scene evidence, and we will be contacting the family to obtain a timeline before we put a party at fault.”

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a contributing factor in this traffic collision, officials confirmed.

The crash is being investigated by Officer R. Tighe of the California Highway Patrol, Victorville Area office, and anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the CHP Victorville Area office at (760) 241-1186.

VVNG YouTube Footage showing the aftermath of the triple fatal crash.

