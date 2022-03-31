3 women from Los Angeles arrested after stealing $8K worth of products from stores in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three women from Los Angeles were arrested after stealing $8,000 worth of cosmetics and over-the-counter drugs from several stores in the Town of Apple Valley, officials said.

It happened on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at about 4:47 pm, in the 12000 block of Apple Valley Road.

Sheriff’s officials said they were dispatched to the location after receiving reports of subjects stealing trash bags full of products.

(The Sheriff’s Aviation and California Highway Patrol assisted in locating the vehicle on the 215 freeway. — Photo courtesy of Code3News)

Upon arrival, a witness provided deputies with a description of the subjects, their vehicle, and the license plate number.

While deputies were investigating the theft at Walgreens, additional thefts were reported by Rite Aid and Target in Apple Valley.

Officials said the subjects from the Walgreens theft matched the description of the subjects at Rite Aid and Target. It was later learned the same subjects stole from a Rite Aid in Hesperia.

(Deputies recovered approximately $8000 in merchandise and are currently in the process of returning it to the victims. — Photo courtesy of Code3News)

Through investigation and with the assistance of Sheriff’s Aviation and California Highway Patrol, the vehicle was located on the 215 freeway. A traffic stop was conducted, and three subjects were detained.

“During a search of the vehicle, investigators located 13 black trash bags of over-the-counter medication and cosmetics. Deputies recovered approximately $8000 in merchandise and are currently in the process of returning it to the victims,” stated a news release.

Shardai Williams, 19, and Trejour Heard, 20, were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for Grand Theft and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime. They are both being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

(photo courtesy Apple Valley Police Department)

Zaniya Townsend, 18, was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Loup, Deputy Ramires, or Deputy Guzman at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy of Code3News)

(photo courtesy of Code3News)

(photo courtesy of Code3News)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.