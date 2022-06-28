3 teens arrested after gunfire erupts at a house party in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three teenagers were arrested after gunfire erupted at a house party Friday night in Victorville.

At about 11:52 pm, on June 24, 2022, deputies were dispatched to reports of gunshots heard on the 15000 block of Venice Lane in Victorville.

Officials said while deputies were en route, dispatch received additional information there was a large house party at the location. Several subjects began fighting outside of the residence then multiple gunshots were heard.

(image google maps)

Deputies arrived and located multiple fired cartridge casings, and conducted traffic stops on vehicles attempting to flee the location. Three suspects were identified and apprehended without incident. Two firearms were recovered, including a 9mm Polymer “Ghost Gun.”

Authorities said at the time of this release, that no gunshot victims have been reported as a result of the shooting.

The 17-year-old male juvenile from Hesperia was cited for misdemeanor carrying a loaded firearm-not the owner and released to his parent.

Mrdyron Thomas, 18, resident of Victorville, was booked at High Desert Detention Center for shooting at an inhabited dwelling. Jaiden Porter, 18, resident of Hesperia, was booked at High Desert Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department)

