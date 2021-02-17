3 suspects from Los Angeles arrested for burglary in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three suspects from Los Angeles were arrested for burglary after attempting to steal lottery tickets in Barstow, officials said.

It happened just before 3:00 AM on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in the 1000 block of East Williams Street.

Officers G. Gatti and M. Carson from the Barstow Police Department were dispatched to the 7 Day’s Liquor store regarding a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, the officers observed that the metal bars used to secure the front door of the business had been cut and the front glass door of the business was shattered.

As the officers approached, they observed three male adults standing inside the closed business attempting to steal lottery tickets. The suspects observed the officers and immediately ran to the rear of the business.

Officer Day was covering the rear of the business and observed the three subjects run out. After a brief foot pursuit, two suspects were taken into custody and the third suspect was located attempting to hide under dark clothing inside of a parked vehicle.

The suspects were identified as Avante Powns, 19, Jermale Henry, 23, and Karon Cowart, 19, all three residents from Los Angeles. Further investigation revealed that Cowart was the registered owner of the vehicle he was hiding in.

During a search of Cowart’s vehicle, officers located a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun in the center console with the serial number removed. A pair of bolt cutters used during the burglary were also located in the vehicle.

Avante Powns and Jermale Henry were booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail for PC 459 – Burglary. Karon Cowart was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail for PC 459 – Burglary, PC 25850 (a) – Carry a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle, and PC 23900 – Removal of Serial Numbers from a Firearm.

