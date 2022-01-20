3 suspects arrested for catalytic converter theft in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officers from the Barstow Police Department arrested three suspects in connection to the theft of catalytic converters.

It happened on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at about 1:20 am, in the 200 block of North Yucca Avenue. Officer Victor Ochoa responded to the location after receiving reports of a catalytic converter theft.

The victim reported she heard a loud cutting noise outside her residence and when she looked outside she observed three subjects standing around her neighbor’s vehicle. All three suspects left the area in a white Kia Soul. The officer confirmed the catalytic converter was sawed off and missing.

(Photo courtesy of Barstow Police Department)

After an area check, the officer located the white Kia in the 500 block of E. Main Street and conducted a traffic stop.

According to a news release, “as the officer approached the vehicle he observed four catalytic converters located in the cargo compartment of the vehicle through the back window.”

Also located in the vehicle were an electric saw, bolt cutters, and a car jack. Officials said they are the type of tools that are consistent with the theft of catalytic converters.

(Photo courtesy of Barstow Police Department)

The three suspects in the vehicle were identified as Michael Perez, 35, Brian Hernandez, 30, and Cassondra Scism, 25, all residents of Mojave.

All three suspects were arrested and booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Jail for PC 182 (a) (1) – Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, PC 496(a) – Receiving Stolen Property and PC 487 (a) – Grand Theft.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or if you are a victim of a catalytic converter theft please contact Officer Victor Ochoa at (760) 256-2211 or at vochoa@barstowca.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to www.wetip.com.

Catalytic converters are used to clean out pollutants and prevent them from entering the atmosphere. On the black market, they can be worth anywhere from $50 to as much as $1,600.

How do I know my catalytic converter is stolen?

The following are 6 signs of a stolen catalytic converter:

1) Your Vehicle is Very Loud. 2) Your Check Engine Light is On. 3) You Are Getting a Headache When Your Windows are Down. 4) Less Low-End Torque. 5) You Have a Truck, Delivery Vehicle, or a Toyota Prius. 6) Components Are Missing Under Your Vehicle.

