3 suspects apprehended after robbing Food 4 Less in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three suspects were apprehended after a Wednesday morning robbery at the Food 4 Less in Apple Valley.

It happened on September 20, 2023, at approximately 11:47 a.m., at 20801 Bear Valley Road.

Deputy W. Ray and Deputy K. Watson with the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the store and contacted the store manager.

Deputies learned three male subjects left the store without paying for grocery items valued at $725.00.

“The manager asked them to stop however the suspects exited the store and got into a vehicle. The manager approached the vehicle and one of the subjects pointed a Taser at her,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Deputies searched for and found the suspect vehicle a few miles away at Albertson’s. All three subjects were located in or around the vehicle and were arrested.

Markel Hill, 25, a resident of Ontario, and Marcus Smith, 26, a resident of Barstow, were transported to High Desert Detention Center and booked for robbery.

Hill is being held in lieu of $60,000 and was also booked on outstanding traffic warrants. Smith posted bail and was released.

A 17-year-old male suspect, a resident of Ontario, and his parent were issued citations and the juvenile was released to his parent.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Ray with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

