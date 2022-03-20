All News
3 suspected gang members arrested during a probation compliance check in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said they arrested three suspected gang members during a probation compliance check at a residence in Hesperia.
On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at approximately 8:56 p.m., deputies with the Hesperia Police Department Gang Enforcement Team conducted a probation compliance check in the 17000 block of Seaforth Street.
During the compliance check, deputies contacted Ryan Olds, 43-year-old resident of Hesperia, David Baumgaertel, 47-year-old resident of Hesperia, and Justin Allen, 40-year-old resident of Hesperia, all suspected local gang members.
“During the search, deputies located approximately two and a half pounds of suspected methamphetamine, a large sum of U.S. currency, one assault style rifle, and two handguns, one being an unserialized “ghost” style Glock,” stated a sheriff’s news release.
Baumgaertel, Olds, and Allen were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for PC29800(A)(1)-Felon in Possession of a Firearm, PC30305(A)(1)-Prohibited to Own a Firearm and Ammunition and HS11378-Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department Gang Team at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
