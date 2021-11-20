3 shot, 1 dead outside the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were shot, leaving one person dead outside a busy Victorville mall Friday night.

Authorities confirmed that one of the victims is a juvenile.

The shooting was reported November 19, 2021 at approximately 7:51 p.m.

Deputies with the Victorville Police Department and emergency personal with the Victorville Fire Department and AMR responded to the shooting.

Witnesses say a Black Male Adult was on the ground unresponsive near the mall entrance located near Red Robin.

Emergency workers performed CPR on the unresponsive male, but despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Victorville Police confirmed on social media that the juvenile and a second adult were transported for medical treatment.

Mall shoppers were briefly placed on lockdown while authorities investigated.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.