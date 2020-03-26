3 shoplifting suspects arrested in Apple Valley with $1200 worth of stolen property

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Court Services deputies conducting extra patrol arrested 3 subjects for stealing $1200 worth of property from Target in Apple Valley, officials said.

On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at approximately 2:21 p.m., Deputy B. Kirkendall and Deputy R. Theiss from Sheriff’s Court Services Division were conducting additional patrol at the Target on Bear Valley Road.

Upon entering the store, the deputies were immediately contacted by Target employees advising three subjects had just stolen several items.

According to a news release, “the employees were able to give a description of the vehicle with a partial plate number and a description of the suspects.”

Deputy B. Kirkendall and Deputy R. Theiss located the vehicle at Apple Valley Road and Bear Valley Road, where they conducted a traffic stop, recovering the stolen property and detaining a 50-year-old Joseph Bryan, 28-year-old Devon Nelson, and a 28-year-old Jennifer Johnson, all three were Apple Valley residents.

The value of the stolen property was estimated to be $1200.

Bryant, Nelson and Johnson were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for being in violation of Penal Code Section 459.5, Shoplifting.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy R. Conley at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

