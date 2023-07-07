3 sharp weapons located during a proactive sweep of jail facility in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Thursday, July 6, 2023, deputies from the Central Detention Center conducted several proactive operations inside the facility located at 630 E. Rialto Avenue in San Bernardino.

As a result, deputies located a total of three sharp weapons also referred to as “shanks,” which ranged from three inches to seven inches in length.

Detention and corrections staff will continue to combat the manufacturing/smuggling of weapons inside the jail facility to ensure the safety and security of all inmates and staff.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact th Central Detention Center at 909-386-0639. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

