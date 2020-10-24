3 people airlifted from crash on Palmdale Road in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three helicopters landed at the scene of a Friday night crash in Phelan and airlifted three people to trauma centers.

It happened at about 10:00 pm, on October 23, 2020, in the area of Palmdale and Sheep Creek Roads.

San Bernardino County Firefighters located three vehicles involved with major damage and determined extrication would be required.

Mercy Air 13 and Reach 13 airlifted two patients to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. Reach 13 airlifted a patient to Arrowhead Regional. A third patient was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The investigation will be handled by the California Highway Patrol – Victorville Station. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

