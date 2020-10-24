All News
3 people airlifted from crash on Palmdale Road in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three helicopters landed at the scene of a Friday night crash in Phelan and airlifted three people to trauma centers.
It happened at about 10:00 pm, on October 23, 2020, in the area of Palmdale and Sheep Creek Roads.
San Bernardino County Firefighters located three vehicles involved with major damage and determined extrication would be required.
Mercy Air 13 and Reach 13 airlifted two patients to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. Reach 13 airlifted a patient to Arrowhead Regional. A third patient was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
The investigation will be handled by the California Highway Patrol – Victorville Station. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Homicide investigation underway at Rancho Seneca Apartments in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Man with gunshot wound taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Apple Valley Saturday
-
All News5 days ago
Apple Valley man, 58, arrested for possession and distribution of child porn
-
All News4 days ago
Driver airlifted from crash on Air Expressway in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
NB-15 freeway closed near Barstow due to fatal officer involved shooting
-
All News7 days ago
Firefighters knockdown brush fire Saturday night in Oak Hills
-
All News5 days ago
Wrightwood Market burglarized; suspects remain at large
-
Apple Valley News3 days ago
Apple Valley in-person voting sites open Oct 26