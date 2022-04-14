3 people airlifted after a crash on summit valley road in hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were airlifted from a major injury crash on Wednesday afternoon in Hesperia.

It happened at about 4:10 pm, on April 13, 2022, on Summit Valley Road near Las Flores Road and involved a silver Ford Mustang and a black pick up truck.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the crash and reported both vehicles had major damage and extrication would be required.

Firefighters requested a total of four ground ambulances and three airships to land at the Hesperia Airport. Three people were flown to various trauma centers and at least one other was transported locally.

Summit Valley Road was closed in both directions while the scene was cleared up.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

