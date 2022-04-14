All News
3 people airlifted after a crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were airlifted from a major injury crash on Wednesday afternoon in Hesperia.
It happened at about 4:10 pm, on April 13, 2022, on Summit Valley Road near Las Flores Road and involved a silver Ford Mustang and a black pick up truck.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the crash and reported both vehicles had major damage and extrication would be required.
Firefighters requested a total of four ground ambulances and three airships to land at the Hesperia Airport. Three people were flown to various trauma centers and at least one other was transported locally.
Summit Valley Road was closed in both directions while the scene was cleared up.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Coroner ID’s pedestrian killed in crash on Mojave Drive as 33-year-old non-binary Victorville resident
-
All News5 days ago
Homicide investigation underway on Topango Road in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Murder investigation underway after 24-year-old man found dead in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
43-year-old woman arrested after burglarizing a home and attacking a deputy in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Man shot by intruder airlifted from Liberty Park in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
2 killed, 2 airlifted from crash on southbound I-15 near Newberry Springs
-
All News7 days ago
Council will consider hiring architect to design the future Hilltop House observation deck and trail in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
82-year-old man hospitalized after a crash in Apple Valley dies nearly two weeks later