3 New Warehouses totaling 2.5 Million Square Feet Approved in Apple Valley

Apple Valley, California (VVNG.com) – Covington Development Partners has received approval to construct three warehouses in Apple Valley totaling over 2.5 million square feet along the 15 freeway.

The proposed project, to be located on approximately 143 acres of vacant land on the north side of Stoddard Wells Road, just east of the bustling Interstate 15 Freeway, will include three state-of-the-art industrial/warehouse buildings. With a combined area of approximately 2,520,000 square feet, these buildings are set to revolutionize the industrial landscape of Apple Valley.

Map Shows the project site in Apple Valley east of the 15 freeway near Stoddard Wells.

The detailed plans reveal an impressive layout, designed to optimize operations for businesses. Building 1 will occupy a staggering 615,000 square feet, while Building 2 will offer a vast space of 1,222,500 square feet. Completing the trio, Building 3 will encompass an area of 682,500 square feet. The development prioritizes functionality, efficiency, and ample parking provisions, exceeding the requirement with 2,572 parking spaces to accommodate both standard vehicles and larger trucks and trailers.

Rendering shows the three buildings east of the 15 freeway and north of Stoddard Wells Road near the planned travel center.

Strategically located at the northeast quadrant of the highly-trafficked I-15 and Stoddard Wells Road interchange, this expansive development is situated in a prime location. Surrounded mostly by vacant land, the project site is bordered by Johnson Road to the north, vacant land and Grasshopper Road to the east, Stoddard Wells Road, and a planned travel center to the south, and finally, the I-15 Freeway to the west.

In addition to the impressive construction plans, the project includes a Tentative Parcel Map that will divide the 143-acre site into three distinct parcels of 31 acres, 72 acres, and approximately 37 acres respectively. Covington Development Partners also seeks a Development Permit to authorize the construction of the three industrial/warehouse buildings and associated enhancements.

Rendering shows the design concept for the three buildings.

This ambitious venture extends beyond the project site, with plans for off-site utility and public street improvements. These enhancements will include frontage landscaping and pedestrian improvements along Stoddard Wells Road and Johnson Road. Moreover, the development will involve the installation or upgrading of water and sewer lines in close proximity to the project site, as well as the construction of Outer I-15 Road, which will serve as a public road upon completion.

As part of the project, a fair share contribution of 36.22% will be made towards the widening of the off-ramp from the freeway and the conversion of the intersection into an all-way stop controlled intersection. These improvements aim to ensure smooth traffic flow and enhance accessibility.

“This is the reason that we created the North Apple Valley Specific Industrial Plan area, and for me being a lifetime resident in Apple Valley, to see this come to fruition is pretty amazing, I think it’s a good thing,” stated planning commission Vice-Chairman Bruce Kallen.

The project showcases impressive architectural elements, landscaped areas, and compliant developments that adhere to setbacks, landscaping requirements, parking provisions, and lot coverage regulations. With its innovative features and commitment to visual appeal, Covington Development Partners’ endeavor aims to transform vacant land into a dynamic hub of industrial activity.

The developers have stated that the occupants are currently unknown.

As construction begins, Apple Valley can look forward to reaping the benefits of this bold initiative that will shape the future of its industrial landscape.

The project was approved at the November 15, 2023 Planning Commission Meeting.

Copy URL URL Copied