3 men from down the hill arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three men from down the hill were arrested by local police in connection to multiple burglaries in Victorville, officials said.

On March 18, 2020, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to multiple alarm calls at businesses throughout the city.

The reporting alarm companies cited alarms indicating glass breaks, motion sensors, and door entries at the closed businesses, officials said.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the first call was received at 3:35 a.m., indicating a break-in at Café Rio on Amargosa Road. Other businesses affected were Shakey’s Pizza, Party City, Ala Al Deen, Palmdale Smoke Shop, and Yoshi Sushi. Information was obtained indicating the suspects were three adult males, driving a dark-colored Volkswagen SUV.

At approximately 5:35 a.m., Deputy M. Suchomel, observed a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan, occupied by two males, near Palmdale Road and Borego Road. He conducted a traffic stop and detained 27-year old Alton Roosevelt Jones Jr. a resident of Bellflower and 20-year old Adrian Bryan Bailey, a resident of Los Angeles.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of two crowbars, believed to have been used in the crimes, as well as other evidence. Jones and Bailey were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for burglary.

On March 19, 2020, Detectives with the Victorville Police Department received information leading them to the third suspect, Justin Johnson, a30-year-old located in Hemet. Johnson was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center for burglary and violation of parole. He is currently being held at the High Desert Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crosswhite at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

