3 men arrested for burglary, weapons, and other charges in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.comcom) — Deputies from the Victorville Police Department’s Gang Enforcement Team made three arrests and recovered stolen property in connection to multiple burglaries which occurred in the city of Victorville.

It happened on May 26, 2022, at about 6:30 pm, in the area of El Evado Road and Hook Blvd.

Deputies checking the area located a vehicle that belonged to a suspect identified as 25-year-old Demetrius Heggins, a resident of Apple Valley.

A traffic stop was conducted and deputies contacted Higgins and a passenger identified as Tyshawn Thomas, 18, a resident of Arizona.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “Thomas matched the suspect description from a previous burglary. Stolen property from that burglary was recovered in the vehicle.”

Deputies served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence where they located a third suspect, identified as 27-year-old George Brazile, a resident of Victorville.

“They recovered a total of six firearms, stolen purses, jewelry, shoes, coins, and foreign currency,” stated the release. All three suspects were arrested and booked into custody at High Desert Detention Center.

Thomas was booked for carrying a stolen loaded firearm, burglary, grand theft of a firearm, receiving known stolen property.

Heggins was booked for carrying a stolen loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited for owning ammunition, felon in possession of body armor, burglary, grand theft of a firearm, receiving known stolen property.

Brazile was booked for carrying a stolen loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited from owning ammunition, felon in possession of body armor, new felony offense while on bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.