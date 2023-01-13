3 men arrested during attempted burglary at Chaparosa Roofing Company in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three men were arrested after they were caught red-handed trying to burglarize a business in the Town of Apple Valley.

The incident happened on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at about 12:41 am, at Chaparosa Roofing Company in the 23400 block of State Highway 18.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to a burglary in progress and when deputies arrived, John Byrne, 49, a resident of Hesperia, was exiting a 2008 white Ford truck with a Texas license plate.

“After conducting a check on the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), deputies learned the license plate did not belong to the truck. The truck was confirmed stolen out of Barstow in December 2022”, stated a sheriff’s news release.

Byrne and two other suspects, identified as Steven Morton, 39, a resident of Newberry Springs, and Brad Spellman, 44, a resident of Apple Valley, had loaded tires and other items into the truck and drug two vehicles off the property.

John Byrne, Steven Morton, and Brad Spellman were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $300,000.00 bail, each.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Guzman, at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.