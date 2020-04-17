3 killed in head-on crash on Palmdale Road in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Phelan.

The collision was reported on April 16th at 4:03 p.m. on Palmdale Road west of Sheep Creek Road and involved a black BMW and a green hatchback.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, one of the vehicles erupted into flames and a Good Samaritan driving a water tanker stopped and helped extinguish the fire. Other people who stopped attempted to help with a fire extinguisher.

San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived within about 10 minutes and declared three people deceased upon arrival. There were no survivors in either vehicle.

Video showing the scene of the fatal crash that killed three people. (VVNG.com)

A witness said he was traveling westbound and one of the involved vehicles was attempting to pass him into oncoming traffic when the collision occurred.

The witness told VVNG he only heard the crash but didn’t see it.

“I can’t even remember the color of the car that was trying to pass me,” the witness told VVNG. “It happened so fast, and then you have this little hill that makes it even harder to see.”

The crash happened near an inclined portion of the road.

Both east and westbound lanes of Palmdale Road were shut down between Sheep Creek and Amarillo Roads for about an hour while CHP officers investigated.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known and the names of the deceased have not been released.

