All NewsFeaturedFreeway Traffic

3 killed, 3 airlifted following rollover crash on I-15 near Baker

Hugo Valdez avatar Hugo Valdez May 3, 2020
Undated File Photo of two CHP Patrol units in the desert. (Gabriel D Espinoza, Victor Valley News)
Undated File Photo of two CHP Patrol units in the desert. (Gabriel D Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were killed and three others were airlifted following a rollover traffic collision on the I-15 freeway Sunday.

The crash, involving a silver sedan, was reported at 1:33 pm on the northbound 15 freeway north of Razor Road.

San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene and confirmed 3 people had been ejected and requested three helicopters for three additional patients.

The I-15 was temporarily shut down in order to allow the airships to land on the freeway.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Tags
Continue Reading
Back to top button
Close