3 killed, 3 airlifted following rollover crash on I-15 near Baker

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were killed and three others were airlifted following a rollover traffic collision on the I-15 freeway Sunday.

The crash, involving a silver sedan, was reported at 1:33 pm on the northbound 15 freeway north of Razor Road.

San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene and confirmed 3 people had been ejected and requested three helicopters for three additional patients.

The I-15 was temporarily shut down in order to allow the airships to land on the freeway.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

BAKER: #SBCoFD on scene TC INJURY I-15 mm126 south of Baker. Single vehicle with mult ejections. ME53 advises 3 Immediate, 3 DOA. 3 med helos assigned. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 3, 2020

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.